Early Friday, a medley of Indiana families gathered to watch the balloon race, an event that marks the beginning of the Indiana State Fair.
Despite news that the balloons were unable to race due to weather, spectators were thrilled to watch them inflate as they swayed gallantly in place — rainbow colored balloons that danced gaily against the dreary gray sky as the flames that fueled them flickered and pranced.
Just as the dark clouds failed to dim the vibrancy of the balloons as they rose against the early morning sky, the weather conditions failed to dim the excitement of the onlookers.
Excited children screamed in delight and awe as Chris P. Bacon, a plump pink pig adorned in navy blue overalls (who quickly became a fan favorite), rose in the air, striking a pose with a smile as he greeted the golden sunrise.
This picturesque spectacle is one that, race or not, is meaningful to onlookers due to the joy it brings.
Erin Worman Retting of Indianapolis thought it was well worth the early morning arrival time, regardless of the race being canceled.
“Because it’s not just a hot air balloon,” she said. “It’s the first day of the fair and a whole experience that leaves me feeling as fortunate as I do. And I’ve learned it’s a little bit of joy — a big, huge pocket of joy. And it’s wonderful. It’s my Christmas in July.”
Julie and Audrey Kays, a mother and daughter pair from Avon, said seeing the balloons together has become a bonding experience and a tradition they remember fondly.
“It’s something that you look back on and are like, ‘Oh my gosh! That was so much fun,’” Audrey said.
Worman Retting said the balloon race sets the tone for the fair and all the connections made during it. For her family, though, it means something extra special.
“The last time they got to go, it was with my mom, who is now deceased, and so they were excited to see those pockets [of joy], which they slightly recall,” she said. “They were excited to go back and relive. Then when we get inside, I was telling them all the different foods we get to eat. As soon as they saw the lights on the Ferris wheel, they remembered what types of rides we rode the last time we were here.”
Thanks to the fair, Worman Retting and her family have also made new memories and connections. Midway through the conversation, she revealed that some of the people she was with, who seemed like family to the passing eye, were actually people she met just 20 minutes prior at the race.
