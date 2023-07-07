The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals this week opened the door to a boarding house for girls on N. Lebanon Street.
Indiana Teen Challenge has operated its Refuge Girls Academy from a home at 1015 N. Lebanon St. since 2001. Troubled girls are housed and schooled in the home and receive other services as needed. The girls come from Indiana and states as far away as California.
They may leave the house and Lebanon behind when they graduate the program, or they may select to remain for a life skills program while living in a transitional home.
The transitional home was formerly in an apartment above Paradise Shaved Ice on the Boone County Courthouse square. But the Lebanon Redevelopment Commission bought that building this year with plans to remodel and sell it. So, Teen Challenge has to move the transitional house and found a former residence at 1121 N. Lebanon St., just north of the main house.
But the house owned by dentist Philip Cascione is zoned for planned business commercial (PBC) use. Cascione intended last year to attract a business such as a salon to the home when he applied for the zoning switch from residential use to PBC, Lebanon Planning Department Director Ben Bontrager told the BZA on Monday.
Neighbor Walt Peycha urged the BZA to allow the variance. “I’ve witnessed a lot of good work these folks have been doing,” Peycha said.
The home would be an enhancement to the city, because it “takes the kids who are neglected or left by society and gives them the opportunity to see what a good life is like,” he said. “It lets them see what it’s like to be good citizens and productive members of society … and shows them what families are like.”
But a variance to allow a boarding house was needed for the faith-based Teen Challenge program to move into the four-bedroom, one-bathroom home.
The BZA unanimously approved the request with the stipulations that only four people at a time, including the house mother, may live there, and the house must retain its single-family character on the exterior.
In other business, the BZA:
- Approved a variance to allow James Williamson to build a 9x36-foot porch along the entire front of his house at 1719 Douglas Lane. It is on a corner lot at the intersection with Syracuse Drive. Bontrager said the porch will encroach on a setback allowance but still leave plenty of setback for safety.
- Approved a variance for Gaylor Electric, a Central Indiana company, to build outdoor storage space at the lot it bought at 1220 Indianapolis Ave. The company will park work vehicles on a lot at the back of the property and build a storage facility. The BZA required that the company install an 8-foot fence around the property and additional landscaping to mask the storage area.
