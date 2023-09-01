The Indiana Department of Transportation on Wednesday unveiled its plan for a new Interstate 65 interchange north of Lebanon.
The project includes redirecting part of U.S. 52 and moving its intersection with I-65. INDOT chose the route, in part, because only one home will have to be razed to achieve it. Ironically, the home belongs to Boone County Highway Director Nick Parr and his family.
The location is set, but public comment regarding other aspects of the project is welcome through Oct. 2. INDOT hopes the community will provide input, because some design elements can change in ways that may better serve local drivers, Megan DeLucenay, INDOT stakeholder services director for the Crawfordsville District, said.
U.S. 52 will now turn east about a quarter mile north of County Road 300 North, cross over the interstate, and end in a roundabout at Witt Road, also north of C.R. 300 N. The roundabout will initially have no eastern exit.
The new diverging diamond interchange, over I-65 and north of C.R. 300 N., will feature traffic lights and two bridges like the remodeled interchange at I-65 and Ind. 267 does.
The bridge over I-65 on C.R. 300 N. will remain open.
East of the interchange
Traffic coming from Ind. 39 on C.R. 300 N. toward the interstate will turn north at Witt Road and use the roundabout to access the interchange.
West of the interchange
The project also includes a new intersection of I-65 and U.S. 52 to the west.
The former off-ramp from I-65 to Lafayette Avenue in Lebanon was closed for a current highway project and will never reopen.
And the on-ramp from U.S. 52 southbound to I-65 will also be permanently closed.
U.S. 52, south of the new U.S. 52, will dead-end in a cul de sac and be called Old U.S. 52.
What’s next
INDOT asks for all input to be submitted by Oct. 2 and will have another public meeting in the spring. Find an input form online at https://www.52at65.com/public-involvement, or email comments to severhart@structurepoint.com.
Comments may also be mailed to American Structurepoint, Inc., Attn: Sarah Everhart, 9025 River Road, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN, 46240.
A final design is expected to be available by fall of 2024, and work should begin in spring of 2025.
The design’s phase two includes a connector road to angle northwest from C. R. 300 N. starting about 1,500 feet east of the Witt Road/C.R. 300 N. intersection.
The connector road would tie into the east side of the roundabout on Witt Road that leads to the interchange.
INDOT will not build the connector road, because it’s not part of the state highway system. The land is part of Lebanon, but developers or the IEDC will likely fund that road, officials have said.
The project has its own Facebook and web pages, https://www.52at65.com/?fbclid=IwAR19 AaqySW-gZgwQRM8gIdkydB_bJCE5e9kJb4hcyD-MHd-xlJUutdb5Jsc.
The Lebanon Reporter will publish a story Tuesday with additional information on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.