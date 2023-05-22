In 2013, the professional soccer team Indy Eleven was established and in 2018, they joined the United Soccer League (USL), playing at the IUPUI Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium.
As the soccer team has grown in popularity, they’re making an effort to bring those in surrounding communities out to their games.
“We’re working with the Boone County businesses, the Lebanon and Zionsville Chambers and the Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau to develop a community night,” said Curt Cassell, director of ticket sales and strategy for Indy Eleven. “If you’re not a part of the soccer community, we want you to come join us for our community events and we want to be involved in your community events.”
Several packages they offer can give community members a unique experience, including Honorary Captain, which entails walking out with an official to throw the first ball.
The Kicks 4 Kids program offers white, red and gold packages, donating tickets to children at local YMCAs, the high school band or Big Brothers Big Sisters, for example.
The Health Care Heroes Appreciation program gifts those in the health care industry and first responders with a ticket to a game, and the Military Appreciation program does the same for veterans.
“We’d love to have the band from a Boone County high school join us, the local churches, rec clubs and YMCA to get involved,” Cassell said. “This is an outdoor, good, family entertainment game. It’s 90 minutes and a lot of fun. Soccer is becoming one of the biggest sports in the world.”
The new Indy Eleven, 20,000-seat stadium, Eleven Park, is set to begin construction at the end of May in the southwest quadrant of downtown Indianapolis.
Led by Keystone Group and construction manager AECOM Hunt, the permanent home for Indy Eleven will feature 197,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants, a hotel, public plaza, office space, apartments and a public parking garage.
“There will be a total redevelopment of the area,” Cassell said. “This is really exciting for us and we’ll be playing at Eleven Park by 2025.”
‘Boone County Night’ is scheduled for May 27, in conjunction with the Indy Eleven Racing Night, including racing themed trivia, free mini-checkered flags and Indy 500 merchandise.
Watch the Indy Eleven vs. Louisville City FC and enjoy Boone County Night at 7 p.m. May 27 at 1001 W. New York St., Indianapolis.
Visit the website at https://fevo.me/indyeleven_boonecountynight052723 for tickets.
