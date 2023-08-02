Indy VegFest, Indiana’s largest vegan food and lifestyle festival, is Aug. 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, home to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and WNBA’s Indiana Fever.
With the move to the larger and more accessible Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the host venue, organizers are determined to make Indy VegFest an even bigger success.
After not being able to host the event for the past three years, their goal is to attract 10,000 attendees in 2023.
As a free event, Indy VegFest seeks to reach out to the larger public and key demographic groups in support of its mission.
The annual festival will showcase regional food vendors sampling and selling some of the best vegan food in the Midwest.
Indy VegFest also features a full schedule of educational and inspirational speaker presentations, interactive cooking demos with Indianapolis area chefs, free yoga and fitness classes, kids’ activities and more.
Additionally, Indy VegFest will feature local and national vendors selling a wide selection of vegan and cruelty-free products including apparel, body care, health and wellness, home decor, household items and more.
Early access tickets, which allow attendees to enter the event at 1 p.m., are available online at ticketmaster.com for $25. Doors open from 2-6 p.m. for free general admission.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse is at 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis.
For more information on Indy VegFest schedules, speakers, vendors and more,. Visit the website at www.indyvegfest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.