Integrative Health Direct Primary Care

Staff, family members and Zionsville Chamber of Commerce representatives were on hand for the ribbon cutting.

 Submitted photo

The staff at Integrative Health Direct Primary Care celebrated their new location in Zionsville with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.

Integrative Health DPC is at 55 Brendon Way, Suite 300, Zionsville.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you