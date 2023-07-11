Throughout the month of July, Sheltering Wings, the Hendricks County facility that provides shelter, resources and education for survivors of domestic abuse and their dependent children, is asking the community to help restock its shelves.
“More often than not, we see survivors come to our shelter with only the clothes on their back,” said Jenna Harris, communication and annual giving officer. “They have to leave behind their toothbrush, shampoo, undergarments and other necessities. When someone comes into Sheltering Wings, it’s like they’re starting over.”
The Christmas in July event asks the community to give, gather and share. Give a financial donation, gather items for the Sheltering Wings’ wish list and share the news with friends and family on social media.
Businesses, churches and other organizations will host supply drives for items like cleaning products, paper towels, baby wipes, hygiene items and non-perishable foods.
Individuals can participate in a supply drive, host their own, or go to the Sheltering Wings wish list on Amazon and have items delivered directly to the shelter.
All items must be new, and there’s a reason for that.
“We want to respect our survivors’ dignity and show love by providing them with new items, not used,” Harris said. “In addition, when our survivors are ready to leave our shelter and live a safe life on their own, we love blessing them with items like dishware, rugs and furniture to help them start strong.”
With an average of 29 crisis calls per week from people in the community and beyond, the need is great.
In fact, Harris said new studies show that one in three women and one in four men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
“Our residents deserve the absolute best,” Harris said. “They are heroes. Through immense bravery, they left their abusive relationship and sought safety at Sheltering Wings. We are dedicated to preventing and ending domestic violence.”
Visit the website at https://shelteringwings.org/ways-to-give/christmas-in-july/ for more information, to donate, or to find the Amazon wish list.
