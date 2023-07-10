Jacqueline Pratt is Miss Boone County 2023. And she has the tiara to prove it.
Look for Pratt and her court zipping around in a decorated golf cart to preside over the Boone County 4-H Fair July 15-21.
Miss Boone County 2022 Anastasia Reinholt crowned Pratt Saturday evening at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds in Lebanon.
Judges interviewed contestants before Saturday’s competition. They judged on overall poise, personality and the women’s ability to converse. Contestants gave short speeches during the business wear portion of their appearances on stage.
Pratt, 19, wore a pantsuit and spoke of the time when she was 17 and doctors found a mass in her breast. That event changed her focus, she said.
“I was too focused on achieving the happy instead of just enjoying life, living life,” she said. “Looking ahead or behind isn’t living. It’s existing. How you live shapes your life, and that’s why I live in the now.”
Pratt, the daughter of Steve and Jennifer Pratt of Zionsville, is a 2022 graduate of University High School. She plans to pursue a degree in business administration and marketing.
Audrey Knoper is the 2023 first runner up. Jaden Maze is second runner up, Adeline Myers is third runner up, and Marin Davis is fourth runner up. Jayden Sanders was named miss congeniality.
Knoper is the daughter of Michele Payn, Bryan Knoper and Erik Johnson.
Maze is the daughter of Mike and Andrea Maze.
Myers’ parents are Hannah and Dave Myers.
Davis is a daughter of Jennifer Lew and Greg Davis.
Sanders’ parents are Michelle Howden and Scott Sanders.
Loryn Patterson, daughter of Alcie and David Patterson; and Autumn Ryan, daughter of Jama and Millie Gillahan, rounded out the eight contestants.
Pratt will represent Boone County when she competes for the title of Indiana State Fair Queen this winter.
As part of her official duties here, Pratt will also auction baked goods during the Extension Homemakers’ Baked Goods Auction at 6 p.m. July 19. She and the court will also preside over the Queen’s Tea Party with youngsters from 2-3 p.m. July 21.
For a complete fair schedule, visit the website at https://www.reporter.net/news/local_news/boone-county-4-h-fair-schedule/article_fe0aa686-1c04-11ee-aed9-1fe66085b171.html.
