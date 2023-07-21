Jamestown will host its annual community Fish Fry and Bingo event on Aug. 5 at Community Park, 30 W. Main St., Jamestown.
Food service will begin at 3 p.m. and freewill donations will be accepted.
A host of family-friendly activities are planned throughout the afternoon and evening.
Silly Safari will put on a show from 1-2 p.m. There will be a bounce house, cotton candy and snocones from 2-8 p.m. Funnie the Balloon Artist and chalk art will be offered from 2-4 p.m. Marc Lehmann will perform table magic from 4-6 p.m.
The Jonah Fish Fry and other food vendors will be feeding attendees from 3-8 p.m.
Musical entertainment will be provided by True Revival from 2-3:30 p.m.; Andrew Vaughn from 4-5:15 p.m.; and Hometown Haven from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bingo - priced at $1 per card or $5 for six cards - will run from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
All in the community are welcome to attend.
