The Jefferson Doverites 4-H Club recently planted flowers at the Advance Volunteer Fire Station and also spent some time at Crown Pointe, a senior living community in Lebanon, sharing their projects and some 4-H fun.
featured
Jefferson Doverites plant flowers, share 4-H fun with community
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- LPD wants you to see “The Sound of Freedom” and admission is free
- Lebanon mayor's threat to stop work on jail project brings Boone County Commissioners to the table
- Smith ends prep career at North-South Classic
- ZLL Major Softball All-Stars advance to title game
- Fluor makes buzzer beater donation, ensures alley activation
- Police investigate possible double drowning in Zionsville
- Boone County Commissioners hamstring Pure Development, IEDC, over Witt Road project, demand concessions
- Patterson wins CIJGA Player of the Year
- Boone County family leads the way in 4-H Meat Goat Show
- Pick produce and sit a spell at Ironwood Farms
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.