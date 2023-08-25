Lebanon Community School Corporation (LCSC) has announced that Jeremy Rodibaugh has been selected as one of the newly appointed assistant principals at Lebanon High School. Rodibaugh was unanimously voted to be hired by the LCSC Board of Trustees during their regular meeting on Aug. 15.
Rodibaugh served as assistant principal at Tecumseh Junior High School for a year. He also was the principal at Clinton Central Elementary School for five years and was the assistant principal there for one year.
Rodibaugh holds a bachelor of arts in physical education from Huntington University and a master of education administration and leadership from Indiana State University. Before entering school administration, he was a physical education teacher, as well as the football and baseball coach at Clinton Central Jr.-Sr. High School for several years. He also taught physical education at the elementary level at Twin Lakes School Corporation and was the high school coach for football, basketball and baseball there.
He holds experience having oversight of committees and programs that focus on special education, building construction, data analysis, ILEARN testing, PLCs, school safety, student discipline and restorative practices and student orientations. But, above all, Rodibaugh said he prides himself on building relationships with students, staff and community members.
“Jeremy Rodibaugh is a member of the Lebanon community who brings varied experience to bear, specifically as a former building principal,” LHS Principal Frank Meyer said. “His ability to build positive relationships with staff and students is truly commendable. I am so excited to see the impact Jeremy will make on LHS.”
The leadership team at LHS will be made up of Principal Frank Meyer, Assistant Principal Bill Gee, Assistant Principal Jeremy Rodibaugh and Assistant Principal Kristen Scott.
