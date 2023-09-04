In 2007, Chrissy Koenig, a member of the Zionsville American Legion Post 79, reached out to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, asking if there was someone in their community they could help.
Josiah Nelson was their first child and Josiah’s Cruzin 4 a Cure was born.
“To me, the worst was not knowing. We knew something was wrong and he eventually is diagnosed and you’re staring in the face of what does our life look like now and what will his life look like,” Susan Nelson, Josiah’s mom said. “You don’t know what to expect and you try to keep your mind out of the dark. It’s helpful to have other families saying they know what we’re going through. I think a part of you is thinking, will I ever smile again?”
The Nelsons were smiling that first year the Legion sponsored Josiah with a breakfast, motorcycle ride, silent auction and live music throughout the evening.
“The moment was so powerful in our lives that we didn’t want it to go away,” Nelson said. “It kept snowballing. So many of our families stayed on to help the following year. We love each other and it’s allowed us to knit together these families that we may not have known otherwise.”
This year, Josiah’s Cruzin 4 a Cure will sponsor its 21{sup}st{/sup} child, 6-year-old Rileigh Woodard of Lebanon.
The entire community is welcome to join in, starting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23 for breakfast at the American Legion Post 79 in Zionsville.
A special balloon release and blessing will be held at 10:15 a.m., honoring the two children in the ‘family’ that have passed away.
Bikers will take off from the American Legion and travel to Crawfordsville to meet up with two Josiah’s Cruzin 4 a Cure recipients, Cody Bevelheimer and Camden Cooper, now both students at Wabash College.
College students will host a tailgate at their afternoon football game, announce the bikers prior to the game, and then raise funds for the cause.
When riders return to Zionsville around 5 p.m. a special dinner will be provided with a silent auction and live music by the Jimmy Walton Band.
Riders pay $30 with breakfast and dinner included. For those who wish to attend the events but not ride, breakfast is $5, dinner is $10 and children 12 and younger are $5.
Nelson hopes the tradition of “wrapping around the family going through a difficult time” continues.
“I think it’s just a listening ear, knowledge from families who have gone through this too, resources and recommendations,” Nelson said. “We’ve all walked through it and there’s a lot of beautiful benefits that have come from this. I’ve met some of the most sincere, down-to-earth, kindhearted people I’ve ever known.”
As for Josiah, he’s now a 24-year-old Purdue University graduate and mom said instead of him not wanting his experience to be a part of his story, he’s made it a very big part.
“He comes out every year and this event is very, very important to him,” she said. “He’s the picture of health and is doing great. For us, we were new to Zionsville when this happened and to see your community come around you and support you, you just can’t put a price on that.”
American Legion Post 79 is at 9950 E. 600 S., Zionsville. For more information or to register for the event, visit the website at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VDXZ3FD or visit Josiah’s Ride: Cruzin 4 a Cure on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.