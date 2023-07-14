Anxious 4-Hers flocked to the Boone County Fairgrounds Thursday to drop off their projects and run, or to stay and face judgment.
4-H projects are counted as complete without entering a project in the fair, as long as the participant completes their notebook, foods project co-leader Sarah Jensen said. She estimated that about 50 of the 100 members of her group would enter food for judging.
Of those 50, many registered their banana nut bread or strawberry jelly at the door and left. The same went for the electrical project.
Other 4-Hers remained in seats lined up before the judges to await their turn for a face-to-face learning opportunity. A number of bouncing knees among those waiting were perhaps clues to anxiety within.
Judge Joe Spear complimented 10-year-old Owen Henry’s shake light. “Do you remember what a capacitor does,” Spear asked gently. “I know you do.” Spear said afterward that Owen knew his stuff.
The Jamestown boy liked learning how to use heat shrink this year. 4-H projects progress through the years, adding hurdles as the 4-Her grows. Owen loves to use the soldering iron, but said with a laugh, “It’s a challenge not to burn myself.”
Ellie Isenhower, 13, in her fifth year of 4-H and the foods project, added yeast bread to her baker’s tool box this year. 4-H, she said, “teaches you how to make things you’re going to need to know for the rest of your life.”
Evelyn Rapp approached the judge’s table with a somber face but was pleasantly surprised when Susan Plassmeier awarded her a blue star for her raspberry filled yeast bread.
Plassmeier cut the bread, examined the size of holes left by the yeast, tasted it, tapped it, and told Evelyn just what was good about it. A slow grin spread across Evelyn’s face as their session progressed.
Siblings Ava and Braden Newsom, of Lebanon, dropped of her pineapple coconut pecan pie and his pecan bread and left without meeting the judges. It’s not their favorite part of the project.
The best part is, “getting to do it with our grandmother,” Ann Newsom, of Lebanon, Ava, 18, said.
“We get to spend time with her,” 15-year-old Braden said.
4-H projects will be on display throughout the week in a new locale this year, the Boone REMC Hall west of the Witham Pavilion. The Extension Homemakers’ Open Show will remain in the Farm Bureau Community Building, as in years past.
For a complete fair schedule, visit https://www.reporter.net/news/local_news/boone-county-4-h-fair-schedule/article_fe0aa686-1c04-11ee-aed9-1fe66085b171.html
