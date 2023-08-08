Inside the Indiana State Fair’s Mercantile is the Ag Hort Cafe. Homey and framed by a white fence, the cafe is partially covered by forest-green leaves, which complement the cafe’s farm-like, agricultural feel.
Not only is the Ag Hort Cafe a great spot for fairgoers to escape the scalding heat and cool off with a cold iced coffee or a sweet strawberry shortcake topped with creamy soft serve — for employee Deborah Valiyi, it is a place to spread kindness.
Valiyi, an amiable woman with thick blond hair and black glasses framed by a pair of golden hoops, has a mellifluous, soft voice and a charming British accent to match.
Originally from London, Valiyi traded the picturesque sights of England for the quaint cornfields and farm towns of Indiana.
“What else would take you away from your family and friends but a guy?” she said with a laugh.
Now Valiyi considers herself a proud Hoosier. Although she and her ex-husband are now divorced, she is still happy to call Indiana home.
“I’ve been here 40 years,” she said. “I’ve been here longer than I have in England.”
And with her time here, Valiyi has grown to love the state.
“It’s a great place to bring up kids. It’s a good, safe place,” she said.
It has also been a great place for Valiyi and her children to gain memories, with some of their fondest being right here at the state fair.
“They come every single year,” Valiyi said. "They enjoy riding all of the rides and trying the different types of fair foods."
As many times as she’s been with her kids, this is her first time working at the fair, and so far, it has been a great experience.
“The people are just so nice. It doesn’t feel like work, you know, I enjoy it," Valiyi said. "Just really good, nice people, all really nice.”
While the people might be her favorite part, her favorite drink to make, the My Fair Mary, is a close second. A deluxe twist on the Bloody Mary, the tomato drink is topped with an assortment of fair food favorites, such as a pulled pork sandwich, fries, savory olives, and other fried foods. Although she has yet to try it, she loves making the drink, she said as her face lit up.
As much as she loves to serve My Fair Marys to customers, her favorite aspect of the job is serving something a bit more intangible.
“Kindness,” she said. “Having a positive attitude. It doesn’t cost anything, you know. Manners, being nice — it’s free.
And of all the cafe’s desserts, that might be the sweetest one.
