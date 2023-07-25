The youngest competitor seized the title of 2023 Boone County 4-H Supreme Showman on Friday.
Kipton Edie, a five-year 4-H member, competed for three and a half hours against 7-year and 10-year members for the coveted title.
Supreme showmanship is a grueling, gritty competition among the best of the best. And the sheep and cattle rose a ruckus, challenging 4-Hers and even knocking one down.
Only one 4-Her a year earns the title coveted by 4-Hers who show many species of livestock. Some competitors show only one species, but others show several throughout their careers in preparation for their shot at supreme showman.
The eight competitors for supreme showman gain their places by being the best showman in the beef, dairy cattle, dairy goats, meat goats, sheep, swine, llama, or horse project.
Each supreme showman must show each of the species during the competition. None are allowed to show their own animals. All of the animals are borrowed, which can lead to surprises. And a new, species-specific judge ranks the 4-Hers for each species. No judge sees the other judges’ rankings.
Competitors must know how to show an animal to its best advantage and know what the judge expects to see in that animal. Sheep project members, for instance, tap sheep’s backs to tense their muscles just as the judge reaches for their hindquarters. Dairy goat members keep a low profile so the judge focuses only on the animal, while swine members stare at the judges. Those showing beef cattle are supposed to scratch their bellies when they’re at a standstill in the arena.
The animals aren’t the main focus during the supreme showmanship competition like they would be during the project judging. The 4-Hers are. They are not judged by the animal, but by how they present the animal and their confidence and poise.
The llama judge said the competitors all did so well that she couldn’t tell who among them came from the llama project.
Project leaders supplied the borrowed animals and brought extras in case one acted up. Someone supplied a substitute llama when Kennedy Kiger’s gave her some crazy eyes.
A heifer pushed and dragged Kasey Dulin around the arena, refusing to follow Dulin’s lead, but Dulin hung in and followed the judge’s directions until he asked if it would be okay if she traded with Brandon Potter for his docile cow. She laughed and handed over the hefty heifer, who then gave Potter an equally rough time.
The judge, Franklin County cattle producer Tim Schwab, said he ranked Dulin and Potter based only on their time with the more docile cow. And he praised their poise.
“You’ve got a great group of showmen here,” Schwab added. “They all had the basics down really well. I think you’ve got a lot to be proud of in these young showmen.”
The sheep were even worse. It started early when one got rowdy with Evan Grinstead and someone brought him a replacement.
But then several sheep stood on two feet, bucked, or pulled from the ranks, dragging 4-Hers with them. Lizzie Hefner got tangled in between animals and lost her footing when her sheep bolted. Hefner fell to the wood-chip covered floor but never let go of the sheep. And competitor Kaden Bennington paused in his own battle to help her maintain control of the animal and get to her feet.
But Hefner wasn’t the only one dragged around, or whose patience the sheep tried.
“I commend them for their poise out there,” sheep judge Jared Stillwell said afterwards.
4-Hers may vie for the supreme showman title as many times as they rise to the top in a species project. But those named supreme showman may not compete again.
Competitors and the species that got them to the show were Kaden Bennington, beef cattle; Evan Grinstead, horses; Kennedy Kiger, dairy goats; Kasey Dulin, llamas; Brandon Potter, dairy cattle; Lizzie Hefner, meat goats; Cayden Johnson, sheep; and Kipton Edie, swine.
