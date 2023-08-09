Kirklin Main Street will host the town's seventh annual Cruise In from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12.
There will be several vendors in downtown Kirklin and shops will be open during the event as well.
The first 50 Cruise-in participants will be awarded dash plaques.
The Kirklin American Legion will provide breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a Matchbox Car Show will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kirklin Library, 115 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.