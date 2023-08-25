Lebanon Community School Corporation (LCSC) recently announced that Kristen Scott was selected as one of the new assistant principals at Lebanon High School (LHS). The LCSC Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire her at their regular meeting on Aug. 15.
Scott joined LCSC in 2006 teaching agriculture science and business. She then assumed the role of Career Engagement Coordinator in 2015, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world applications through the Work-Based Learning internship program.
In her new role, Scott will be poised to further cultivate an environment full of inclusiveness and collaboration. She will be drawing from her background as both a teacher and career engagement coordinator, bringing an understanding of students’ evolving needs and ensuring their preparedness in academic and professional pursuits.
“Kristen Scott bleeds black and gold. She has an affinity with students and staff, and her experiences at the building and district level make her an ideal choice to join an already formidable leadership team at LHS,” LHS Principal Frank Meyer said. “I am thrilled to see what Kristen will accomplish at LHS.”
He said Scott will foster an environment of collaboration and inclusivity and will be able to ensure students’ preparedness in their academics and professional lives.
"I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to contribute to Lebanon High School in this capacity," Scott said. "I am enthusiastic about collaborating with our dedicated staff and engaged students as we uphold the legacy of excellence while exploring fresh avenues for growth."
The leadership team at LHS will be made up of Principal Frank Meyer, Assistant Principal Bill Gee, Assistant Principal Jeremy Rodibaugh and Assistant Principal Kristen Scott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.