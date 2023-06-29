Church Church Hittle + Antrim, Hamilton County’s oldest law firm, and Burrus & Sease, Boone County’s oldest law firm, have formed a new association to leverage more than 200 years of legal expertise. The firms recently celebrated the expansion of their combined legal footprint in Zionsville and the surrounding areas with an open house and ice cream social.
Community members and leaders of local organizations were in attendance, including Zionsville Chamber of Commerce members, Boone County judicial officers, Boone County Council members, Zionsville Community School representatives, and other community members.
“Roger, Beth, and I were delighted to meet with our friends and neighbors in Zionsville to learn more about how we can support them regarding any legal services,” said Andrew Manna from Church Church Hittle + Antrim. “While CCHA Law has established a strong foundation in Hamilton County, we have a lot to offer to the surrounding communities and look forward to new opportunities to serve the people of Boone County.”
The two firms will work collaboratively from Burrus & Sease’s current office space at 410 W. Oak Street in downtown Zionsville. Burrus & Sease is an established firm that has been serving the Zionsville community for more than 70 years, and its leadership looks forward to offering additional services with the support of CCHA Law’s full-service legal offerings. The two firms will continue to serve clients in estate and trust planning and administration, real estate law, business law matters, family law, school law, personal injury, litigation, and mediation.
“A primary goal for our merger has been to ensure our clients’ legal needs are served well in the future,” said Beth Sease. “We value the relationships we have built with our clients and have already seen that our colleagues at CCHA share our commitment to put clients first and to do so with excellence, experience, and sophistication. We haven't moved or had to compromise who we are - instead, we have a deeper bench of skilled colleagues to collaborate with as we serve our clients and our community.”
The association brings together powerhouse talent in the legal field including Steven David, who served 16 years as judge of Boone County Circuit Court and 12 years as a justice on the Indiana Supreme Court; Leslie Craig Henderzahs, who served as president of the Indiana State Bar Association and has been recognized as Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers, Top Attorney in the Midwest, and Indiana Super Lawyer; Andrew Manna, national thought leader and speaker on K-12 school law matters; Roger Burrus, licensed Board Certified Trust and Estate Lawyer by the Trust and Estate Specialty Board, serving Zionsville for 41 years and 40-year-member and past president of the Boone County Bar Association, Zionsville Lions Club, and Zionsville Chamber of Commerce; and Beth Sease, who served on the Community Foundation of Boone County for eight years and is active on the Professional Advisory Leadership Council at the Central Indiana Community Foundation and the Indianapolis Estate Planning Council, among many others.
