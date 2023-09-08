A recent work session of the Lebanon Community School Board brought updates on student enrollment and construction projects, as well as discussion of a name for corporation's new elementary school.
The Lebanon Community School Corporation is seeing growth in student numbers, but some areas of enrollment are down. Kindergarten is down 18 students districtwide from last year to this year. Superintendent Dr. Jon Milleman said that it could be a national trend but may be something to ask when a report is given at a future meeting.
Perry-Worth Elementary saw the most growth out of the LCSC elementary schools, while Harney, Hattie B. Stokes and Central enrollment was down. Central Elementary had the greatest decrease.
Enrollment for fifth grade went from 276 to 290, adding 14 students.
Overall enrollment is up at the middle school level but mostly in the sixth grade over the last year. The high school also saw enrollment going up a bit.
Milleman said early indications from a report a year ago showed there would be an uptick through 2025 before leveling out, but more data has since been plugged in that could change that projection. Until a certified average daily membership at the beginning of October, those reports are on hold. He encouraged the board to have a work session in November when an expert will be available to go over those enrollment forecasts.
Milleman told the board that enrollment being up puts the district in a minority of Indiana schools where most are seeing a decline in enrollment.
A representative from Purposeful Design was at the meeting to discuss furnishings for the corporation's new school and the expanded current facilities.
Purposeful Design helps move people from homeless, incarceration, addiction and poverty into working so they can support themselves and their families.
The company has had several repeat customers for furniture including Community Health Network, the Indianapolis Colts, the ACLU, as well as many universities in the state, such as the University of Notre Dame, Purdue University, Ball State University and more. Purposeful Design has had orders from schools throughout the state for their projects including Zionsville Community Schools, Hamilton Heights elementary and middle schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools.
The board was provided a packet including photos of the furniture KI provides for classrooms and space planning for the floor plan of the new elementary school. They also did space planning for Perry-Worth and Harney. KI does phase deliveries and ensures deliveries and employees will show up when scheduled.
Ahead of the regular September school board meeting, the board was given a chance to discuss how to conduct the naming of the elementary school or any other points of discussion regarding the name. The board agreed to encourage people to come to the next school board meeting and share their opinions.
