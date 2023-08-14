Becky Porter, volunteer puppy raiser for the Leader Dogs for the Blind program, recently received a letter from the Leader Dog client matched with a puppy she had raised.
“She said she was out walking one morning and all of the sudden the dog pulled her off the sidewalk and into the street,” Porter said. “She was about to discipline the dog when she heard a car drive by in front her. The dog saved her from being hit. It’s stories like that that make this all worthwhile.”
In 1939, Charles Nutting, Donald Schur and S.A. Dodge, all Detroit Lions Club members, set out to help a fellow Lion, Dr. Glenn “Doc” Wheeler, when he lost his sight and was looking for a guide dog.
Leader Dogs for the Blind was created to match trained guide dogs with the vision impaired and Lions Clubs across the country joined the effort.
Gail Robbins of the Zionsville Lions Club (ZLC) serves as the Indiana Lions for Leader Dog secretary and trustee.
“As trustee, I speak to Lions Clubs or businesses explaining what Leader Dog is about,” Robbins said. “As a brand new Lion in Zionsville, I volunteered to do one of the filmings. We picked up a young police officer who had been shot in his eyes and filmed him crossing a busy street in Zionsville with his cane.”
Video is required to show areas the dog will need to navigate, including steps and obstacles on the client’s property, but also how the client navigates on steps, through the grocery store and other daily activities.
“I get to help clients achieve their dream of getting a guide dog," Robbins said. "It’s really magical to watch them become more independent.”
The Leader Dogs for the Blind program is broken down into several areas.
They breed, raise and train their own guide dogs, while matching clients and dogs based on the services needed.
Puppy raisers volunteer to bring an 8-week-old puppy home and raise it for about a year, before returning it to the Rochester Hills, Mich., Leader Dog campus for official training.
Zionsville is currently home to four Puppy Raiser families volunteering with Leader Dog.
Porter, a long-time supporter, is currently training her 21st Leader Dog.
“My daughter was in a 4-H dog obedience program with our pet dog and Leader Dog was there recruiting for puppy raisers,” Porter said. “They need people to take care of the puppies, raise them and do basic training like obedience and lots of socialization until they are ready for formal training.”
Puppy Raisers are paired with a counselor, who they meet with once per month. The counselor, Porter said, was a strength of the program.
“They help us problem solve and they share different exercises and advice with us," she said. "There is an abundance of videos, so you’re not doing this alone.”
Leader Dogs for the Blind doesn’t charge the client for any services. They are 100 percent funded through donations and depend upon the volunteer efforts of people like Porter to breed, raise and train the dogs.
“One of the reasons I was attracted to the organization was because they provide the dog to a person who needs it at no cost to them," Porter said. "Leader Dog pays for the client’s transportation and their stay at the campus. Every dog has around $40,000 to $50,000 invested into getting them trained.”
Raising a puppy comes with a lot of ups and downs in the first year. Despite the potty training, crate training, socialization and obedience, the volunteers know at the end of the year, they’ll say goodbye to their new friend.
“You know from the beginning that he’s not really your dog. He has an important job to do. When my children were smaller, we’d talk about the job of the puppy and how they are going to help another person,” Porter said. “Imagine babysitting and really loving that child, but you have to return them to their parents. It’s sad when you take one back, but I’m often dropping one off and picking another up on the same day.”
Jennie Means is raising her second puppy in as many years. She had a different experience with her first Leader Dog puppy, Ellie.
“We raised Ellie for a year and then she ended up getting a career change due to hip dysplasia, so she’s back with us and now we have Otis and he’s slated to go back this November,” Means said.
The success rate for puppies trained and ready to be paired with a client is about 50 percent.
If the dog has health or behavior issues, making them unrealistic matches, puppy raisers have the opportunity to bring them home as a pet.
“This takes a unique skill and not every dog is cut out for it," Porter said. "I love that Leader Dog says no dog is a failure, they just get a career change.”
Means was thrilled to bring Ellie back to her home, but she looks forward to seeing Otis matched with a client.
“These dogs will let them know if they aren’t interested and no one is forcing them to do something they don’t want to do,” Means said. “It would be rewarding to see them get matched with someone. There’s a bigger purpose to this and if I can, in some little way, help someone who can’t see be able to navigate this crazy world a little easier, it’s a small part I can play.”
Visit the website at https://www.leaderdog.org for more information. An informational booth at the Lions Fall Festival, Sept. 8-10, will feature Leader Dog volunteers sharing their experiences.
