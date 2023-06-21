Two Lebanon businesses have received façade grants from the city.
The Lebanon Redevelopment Commission approved a grant of $27,533 of a total cost of $53,553 to add a covered patio with outdoor seating, walkway, and other improvements at Boone County Cake Co., 222 E. Main St.
High-end and specialty cakes may be ordered online now, but the grand opening is planned for the last week of July.
Boone County Cake Co., owned by Jon and Stephanie Kim, will offer a full selection of bakery goods, such as croissants and French macarons, Jon told the commission. Stephanie is the baker. They will also serve coffee, espresso, and cocktails and spirits.
The couple bought the 100-year-old former residence in 2021 and have performed a down-to-the-studs renovation.
Eberhard Ballistics LLC also received a grant of $4,275 toward the total cost of $14,250 for a new roof in an historic building at 115 E. Main St.
In other city news:
- The Lebanon Parks and Recreation Department has stocked the Hot Pond and the Conservation Pond with fish, Director John Messenger told the Lebanon Board of Works;
- The intersection of Grant and Washington streets is scheduled to reopen June 22. Work will then move and close the intersection of Ann and Williams streets through July 27, City Engineer Kevin Krulik told the BOW. The goal is to have the intersections open when school resumes in early August;
- The Lebanon Street Department has finished seasonal pothole repair on streets and moved to work in alleys. Anyone with potholes remaining should call the street department at 765-482-8870, option 4;
- Lebanon Fire Department firefighters Brandon Beasley, with nine years of experience, and Jordan Johnson, with four years of experience, were recently appointed as engineers; and
- The BOW recommended to the city council that the speed limit be reduced from 30 to 20 miles per hour on Maple Drive from Ind. 39 westward to Garfield Street. That is the area of Reese Park, where the Lebanon Youth Soccer Association plays and hosts other teams. Traffic is often dense and parking difficult to find. Parents drop children off in the middle of the street, BOW member Dick Robertson observed, and safety is a great concern.
