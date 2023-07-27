The Lebanon City Council on Monday unanimously approved a change to the city’s comprehensive plan to include a LEAP Innovation District.
The LEAP Innovation District is comprised of nearly 9,000 acres under state control or state consideration. But the portion included in the comprehensive plan includes only about 6,621 acres, more than 10 square miles, the city annexed last year at the request of property owners. It does not include the 600 acres for the $3.7 billion Eli Lilly and Co. pharmaceutical complex.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is developing LEAP, for which Lilly is the anchor tenant. No other tenants have been named to date, although the state is courting a computer chip manufacturer and a data center, among about 10 active prospects, Scott Alexander, outside counsel for the IEDC, told the council Monday.
LEAP stands for Limitless Exploration Advanced Pace. The district is known informally as a hard-tech corridor. LEAP is the largest economic development in state history and Lilly is the largest economic investment in state history.
The council also listened to the first reading of a 70-page ordinance to permit a planned unit development, PUD, for the LEAP district and took comments from the public.
A PUD is used when a development includes mixed uses for which no one zoning designation is appropriate. Several zoning designations may be used in a PUD, as the developer negotiates with city planners.
The PUD sets standards for signage, storm water management, the subdivision of land, rights of way, landscaping, setbacks, buffers, and the like. It lets prospective district tenants know what the city requires as they consider building in Lebanon, Alexander said.
The LEAP District will include sub districts, Aaron Kowalski, a certified urban planner with MKSK, said. MKSK is developing the PUD. Some of the sub districts are IM for industrial mega sites, IA for advanced manufacturing, and MU for a mixed use village that may include residential sites. The PUD also spells out prohibited and conditional uses for land within the district.
Business owners and city leaders will be part of a landowners’ association, like a homeowners’ association, and govern landscaping, maintenance and other concerns, Alexander said.
Homeowners who have property adjacent to the state’s land asked about storm water pollution, light and noise pollution, what will happen to small parcels abutting their property, and more.
Alexander and Lebanon City Planner Ben Bontrager answered several questions and invited homeowners and anyone else with questions to email Bontrager at bbontrager@lebanon.in.gov. He and Alexander will answer their questions, he said.
The council took no action on the first reading of the ordinance but may vote for or against it at the next regular council meeting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Lebanon Municipal building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.