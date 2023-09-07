An apartment and townhome community took a step closer to reality with the Lebanon City Council’s help this week.
The council approved a planned unit development zoning designation that will allow different types of uses in one development.
Paddock Place will be a community of townhomes and seven apartment buildings, with about 250 units. The 15-acre community will be accessed from County Road 300 North, across from the Spring Creek entrance just west of Ind. 39.
Paddock Place would feature a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with a lounge, a fitness center, a dog washing area, and bike storage. Outdoor amenities will include a dog park and grilling stations and fire pits, Justin Farris told the Lebanon Planning Commission last month.
Farris, founder of Spectra Acquisitions, is the developer. Spectra is headquartered in Indianapolis and builds and manages multi-family communities.
Two apartment models will feature one- and two- bedroom units. One-bedroom units may rent for about $1,100, depending on the building costs and market, a company representative told the council. Three-story townhomes with their own garages will rent for more, she added.
The apartments and townhomes will not be sublet or offered for short-term rental, Farris said.
The plan commission gave the council a favorable recommendation for a PUD for Paddock Place last month. The land was annexed with zoning for multi-family use, Lebanon Planning Director Ben Bontrager said.
The developer must still present a development plan to the city and complete other steps before building may begin.
In other business, the council:
- Listened to the first reading of Davis Homes’ proposal to build a model home at 102 Birchwood Drive. Carpenter Realty sits to the West, and another show home is to the east, while three new Habitat for Humanity homes are nearby. The land would have to be rezoned from commercial to residential, so the home may later be used as a residence.
- Witnessed the swearing in of Lebanon Fire Department Lt.
- as a battalion chief. Lee joined the department in 1999. He has saved countless dollars by performing vehicle maintenance in-house, LFD Chief Chuck Batts told the council. “No one loves the Lebanon Fire Department more than Jason,” Batts said. “He is my best friend, and I would trust him with my life.”
- Approved road work on the city controlled portion of Witt Road north of the Eli Lilly site on the city’s north side. The
a portion of the road being rebuilt by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to be used as an access road for Lilly construction traffic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.