The Lebanon City Council boosted commercial development on the city’s north side Monday.
Council members approved a planned unit development, PUD, for a town home community and annexed farmland earmarked for development.
This comes on the heels of the council's approval in June of a PUD for a nearby community, Spring Creek. The developer plans to build about 400 homes and a big-box store on 140 acres of mostly farmland at the northwest corner of County Road 300 and Ind. 39. It will take an estimated seven years to complete.
A PUD is a tool that defines land uses allowed within a certain area. It is used when no single zoning designation is appropriate. The PUD includes design standards and other guidelines a developer must follow.
Spring Creek is east of the CSX Railroad tracks from the $3.7 billion Eli Lilly and Co. pharmaceutical complex site now under construction. Lilly is the anchor tenant for the Lebanon LEAP high-tech industry district under development by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. City leaders believe Spring Creek may be home to some of the estimated 700 workers Lilly will employ.
The city annexed 6,621 acres in two phases last year for the speculative LEAP District, Lilly’s 600 acres among it. No other tenants have been named. Some media outlets reported recently that the IEDC is negotiating with a data center and a computer chip manufacturer that is also being courted by other communities. But IEDC Chief Operating Officer David Rosenberg declined to confirm or deny any particulars.
Monday’s council actions concerned Corbett Towns, which will sit on 12 undeveloped acres at 2802 N. Ind. 39, roughly across the street from Witham Hospital to the east.
The council approved a PUD for Lennar Homes to situate Corbett Towns’ 17 buildings with a total of 96 town homes that will be individually sold to private owners. They may not be rented for fewer than 30 days, eliminating the possibility of vacation rentals, as some councilmen requested during previous meetings.
Each two-story home will be 1,700 to 1,800 square feet and include smart technology, some wood floors, kitchen appliances, a rear yard, a two-car garage, and room for two more cars in the driveway. A homeowners association will be responsible for the exteriors, andnd there will be 16 parking communal parking spaces.
Monday’s annexation zoned farmland for single family use, the standard designation given to land annexed without a stated purpose.
The landowner requested annexation for the property at County Roads 375 W. and 375 N. because he anticipates a commercial developer will eventually want it, Lebanon Planning Department Director Ben Bontrager told the council.
While the land won't immediately generate more tax income for the city, the taxes from just three homes built there would more than offset expenses for police and fire coverage, Bontrager said.
