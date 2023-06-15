A residential and commercial development on Lebanon's north side has received the zoning designation to proceed.
The Lebanon City Council on Monday approved a planned unit development, PUD, designation for Spring Creek. The developer plans to build about 400 homes and a big-box store on 140 acres of mostly farmland at the northwest corner of County Road 300 and Ind. 39.
A PUD is used when a development includes mixed uses for which no one zoning designation is appropriate. Several zoning designations may be used in a PUD, as the developer negotiates with city planners.
Spring Creek, adjacent to the Eli Lilly and Co. $3.7 million project, is expected to take five to seven years to build out.
The plan also includes two smaller businesses on out lots of the big-box store and a fueling station. A fueling station will be in high demand as development planned for the area progresses, attorney Adam Meers, representing Gradison Land Development of Indianapolis, told the Lebanon City Council on May 5.
Spring Creek will include three types of homes in maximum quantities of:
- Traditional single-family dwellings, 170
- Duplexes, 130; and
- Townhomes, 100.
The project is estimated to have an assessed tax value of $148.5 million.
Spring Creek is adjacent to the Eli Lilly and Co. $3.7 million project, but it is not part of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s LEAP Lebanon district.
LEAP stands for limitless exploration advanced pace. The district is known informally as a hard-tech corridor, and Lilly is the anchor tenant. The district is the largest economic development in the state’s history.
Meers and Lebanon City Planner Ben Bontrager expect Spring Creek to house some LEAP District employees.
Councilman John Copeland was absent from Monday’s meeting. Councilman Dick Robertson made the one dissenting vote. He gave no reason this week but at the May 5 meeting said he wanted the single-family homes to be built on larger lots with more room between structures.
Councilman Mike Kincaid sought assurances that a homeowners association would be in place and that short-term rentals would be discouraged before he voted yes.
In other business
The council awarded $10,000 in food and beverage tax money to The Heart of Lebanon and $30,000 to the Lebanon Parks and Recreation Department.
The Heart of Lebanon is allowed a maximum donation of $10,000 from a municipality in a bid for a matching grant of $100,000. That’s about what it will cost to turn the downtown alley on the north side of the Boone County Courthouse square into an homage to local basketball.
The Heart of Lebanon is in a race to raise $50,000 by July 13 in order to earn the match. Donations are needed and may be made at the Patronicity website page dedicated to Lebanon’s alley activation project named Alley-Oop.
Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director John Messenger asked for $30,000 to be pooled with donations from local banks for Fourth of July fireworks. The $30,000 will fund about 30 minutes of fireworks. “It’s about $1,000 per minute going up in the air,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.