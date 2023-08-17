The Lebanon Municipal Building will undergo a renovation at a cost of up to $225,000.
It’s the first major renovation in nearly 20 years, Mayor Matthew Gentry said.
The planning department has added employees since construction of city hall at 401 S. Meridian St. in 2004. Two employees were sharing a vacated judge’s chambers, and one works from a conference room. The planning department added an employee just this month.
And the city’s growth rate is expected to accelerate for years with the extra workload caused by the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District and related projects. Residential projects alone have risen markedly in the last year.
Plus, the Lebanon will resume holding city court in January and again need a judge’s chamber, Gentry told the Lebanon City Council before members unanimously approved the renovation project on Monday. Completion is expected by December, so the judge may begin work unimpeded in January.
Gentry thanked Planning Department Director Ben Bontrager and his staff for maximizing available space and not adding on to the building.
The renovation bid of $128,744 will be awarded to TD Construction Co. of Danville. And the furnishings bid of $52,849 will to go to RJE Business Interiors of Indianapolis.
The council also awarded $1,500 in Convention and Visitors Bureau money to the Boone County Historical Society and $1,000 to the Back to the Fifties Festival.
The historical society will use the funds from the local innkeepers’ tax to help pay for its annual Lincoln’s Lebanon and Civil War Reenactment scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Lebanon’s Memorial Park.
Back to the Fifties Festival organizer Carmen Ottinger requested $1,500, but city leaders awarded $1,000 since the festival is cut back to one day only for this year, Sept. 16, because of a conflict with Friday night football. Ottinger said she expects the festival to resume a two-day schedule next year.
Admission is free to both events, and both draw out-of-county participants.
In other city news, Lebanon’s Board of Works on Monday:
- Approved closure of the portions of County Roads 450 N. and 375 N. within city limits for the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to improve the roads, which lead to the Eli Lilly and Co. site. Construction is set to begin in about two weeks, Lebanon Engineer Kevin Krulik said.
- Approved a rolling street closure for Lebanon High School’s homecoming parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 29. The closure involves Meridian Street, Tiger Way and Ulen Drive and will begin at about 4:30 p.m., and more floats are expected than last year.
- Approved a three-week closure of Harney Drive from north of Camp Street to the Harney Elementary School entrance while the road is widened to accommodate a new parent drop-off area.
- Declared Lebanon Police dog Anya surplus property so she can retire and live with her handler, Cpt. Tommy Nash. The Dutch shepherd is 7 years old and began work with the department in 2017. She was certified in numerous areas, including narcotics, and was loved by children as part of her work in the DARE program, Assistant Chief Amy Dickerson said.
- Learned that Officer Austin McCloskey earned the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Traffic Safety All-Star designation for a second consecutive year. He led the ICJI Central West Region with 56 driving-under-the-influence arrests in 2021, and raised the number to more than 60 in 2022.
