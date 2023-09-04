Meridian Street in downtown Lebanon has been occupied every Tuesday since June as several local vendors line the street to sell various goods from bakery items to produce to clothing items and accessories at the Lebanon City Market.
The Lebanon City Market began in 2016. It started out on Main Street, then moved to the former Bill Estes auto dealership location on State Road 39, and moved again to the Big Four Trail. But the market hit its stride in 2022 and found a home under the lights on Meridian Street.
Missy Krulik, executive director of the Heart of Lebanon, said moving the market around and testing spots helped to see what worked best. People seemed to love the space on Meridian Street, she added.
“They felt like it was safer to bring children,” Krulik said. “It was just a nicer atmosphere.”
The market did well last year, Krulik said, and this year they focused on increasing the number of food vendors and making the event more profitable for them.
“More of the community are coming out for the event, they’re getting to know it’s on Tuesdays, they look forward to it,” Krulik said.
Market Manager Sarah Burns, who began helping to manage the market this year, said the market’s atmosphere is a draw for families because there are places to gather and sit and where children can play.
The Heart of Lebanon this year hired a family and youth engagement coordinator to focus on getting children to attend and become involved in city events.
Several businesses have partnered with the city market, offering activities for children and families to do. For example, Witham Health Services comes out once a month bringing healthy snacks, along with a Weeble Wobble toy and other physical activities for children.
“It’s been really great having the businesses that we partner with be able to come out to the market and engage with the community that they work in,” Burns said.
She said they also like to work with non-profit organizations and give them an outlet to share their causes. Life’s Journey Recovery Center will be coming to the market on Sept. 5 with a dunk tank that the sheriff will be getting into for the carnival themed night. The Bozos from Black Box Theatre Company will also perform clowning that night.
On Sept. 18, youth in the community will be able to be vendors during the Junior Market. They had to submit a vendor application just like each vendor at the market does. They can sell items they make or offer a service, such as babysitting, at their booth and their booths will be mixed in with the other vendors.
“It’s just a way for these junior, young entrepreneurs to come out and kind of show the community what they’re doing and what they’re excited about,” Krulik said. “That should be a lot of fun.”
The Lebanon City Market also offers a weekly subscription for those unable to attend. For a certain dollar amount, a surprise offering of goods found at that week’s market and will be delivered by Tribbett Rich Insurance for free or it can be picked up at the market. For those not wanting to subscribe, there is an option to pick one day for the market to be delivered as well.
“It makes a really great gift too, so if it’s somebody’s birthday or if somebody just had a baby and you want to surprise them, you don’t have to subscribe you can just pick one day,” Burns said.
The market vendors do accept SNAP and several also accept WIC. Those wanting to use SNAP will need to find one of the Heart of Lebanon members that have access to the EBT and they will give wooden tokens that can be used like money at the market.
Krulik said they want to grow the market but also be selective about the vendors they have.
“So making sure that they’re fitting in and kind of what the direction we want the market to go and just being really selective within the next couple of years of who we bring into the market,” Krulik said. “That way we can make the market really good for the community and then just build that up for the vendors as well, and make it profitable for them as well.”
The Lebanon City Market runs from 5-7 p.m. each Tuesday through the end of September. During Christmas on the Square, the Lebanon City Market vendors will be featured in the Sweet Market and they’ll bring some unique items for the holiday season. Christmas on the Square is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2 on Meridian Street.
