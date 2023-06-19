The Heart of Lebanon is once again hosting the Lebanon City Market from 5 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday from now through September on the downtown Lebanon square.
Visitors can find the usual farmers' market goods such as fresh vegetables, baked goods and honey, but the City Market also offers T-shirts, arts and crafts, books, skincare products, flea market items and so much more.
A new vendor this year is Mad Scientist Coffee, run by Len Winneroski of Whitestown. In addition to a variety of coffees the "mad scientist" has roasted, the startup company offers a special brew called Whitestoodleoo. It's not only an ode to the town of Whitestown, but it's also a way to give back to the community. For every bag of Whitestoodleoo coffee that is sold, Mad Scientist Coffee donates $3 to a "charity of the month."
This month's charity is Sylvia's Child Advocacy Center.
SCAC is named in memory of Sylvia Likens who died in October of 1965 in what many refer to as Indiana's most horrible crime. The non-profit center is dedicated to protecting children from abuse through forensic interviewing, victim advocacy and prevention education.
Next month's charity will be The Arc of Greater Boone County.
Whitestoodleoo is a medium roast coffee that is light and fruity. This brew is also organic and fair trade certified.
“I affectionately refer to all Whitestown residents as Whitestoodleoos," said Matt McKee, who works on the marketing side of Mad Scientist Coffee. "Just something stupid I came up with years ago. So we have the Whitestoodleoo Brew. I wanted the coffee to be just like the Whitestown residents - sweet but a little bit sassy.”
All of the artwork on the coffee bags was done by Winneroski's son and daughter-in-law, Kately and Aaron Winneroski.
You can find Mad Scientist coffee online at madscientistcoffee.com and at madscientistcoffee on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Other vendors at the most recent Lebanon City Market included Boulder Hill Beef (boulderhillbeef@gmail.com), How We Roll (Rlagrange2001@yahoo.com), Eagle Creek Apiary (eaglecreekapiary.com), Margo’s Salts and Crafts (margoh710@gmail.com), Between the Pages Bookstore (betweenthepagesbookstore.com), MommaMeGeehonCrafts (Contessa.grace01230@gmail.com), Saw-Whet Farm (sawwheatfarm@gmail.com), Be Joyful (765-894-3715), Boone County Master Gardeners and Boone County Community Gardens (mastergardenersboonecounty.org), H&S Sharpening & Kitchen Cutlery (robertstone@gmail.com), Fieldstone Freeze Dried (feildstonefreezedried.com), Wideleaf Farms (wideleaf.com), Grilliant Foods (grilliantfoods.com), Joel Woody (woodyj@leb.k12.in.us), Starkey Homestead (@starkeyhomestead), Veterans Ice (veteranice@gmail.com), Howling Owl Farm (HowlingOwlFarm.com), Tom’s Coffee (travilintomscoffee.com) and Sacred Rock Creations (sacredrockcreations@gmail.com).
Some of the merchants and restaurants on the square extend their hours to be open during market hours as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.