The Lebanon High School Class of 2023 took time out of their commencement ceremony to honor their principal, Kevin O’Rourke.
O’Rourke retires this year after 26 years with the corporation, the last 16 as principal. Friday night’s diplomas were the last he’ll distribute in the Lebanon High School gym.
Valedictorian Kaden Burress and Salutatorian Alexander Emenhiser both began their speeches by remembering O’Rourke’s dedication to the class as a group and as individuals. Emenhiser said O’Rourke went to extraordinary lengths to ensure his success. And it was clear during his introduction of both students, that O’Rourke is fond of them.
“Mr. O’Rourke, I hope you enjoy your well-deserved retirement,” Emenhiser said.
“After tonight, we begin a new chapter of our lives," Emenhiser said to his classmates. “Our future begins today.”
Emenhiser spoke of the definition of success and of fear. “We shouldn’t be afraid of failure,” he said. "We can achieve whatever we set our minds to … Don’t be afraid to take that first step.”
Burress thanked his parents, who insisted that he read for an hour before bed every night and who took away his electronics if he didn’t do his homework.
He also thanked the rest of the school faculty who helped the class through challenges, including two years of the COVID 19 pandemic.
“Life is a team sport,” Burress said. Students need, “all the people in your life who push you to do your best.”
