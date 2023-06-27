The Witham Volunteer Organization recently held a fundraiser with proceeds going to support three $1,000 scholarships provided to Boone County hgh school students who are pursuing degrees or continuing education in a health related field, as well as to support various fund the need initiatives at Witham.
Amy Mitchell, director of the organization, said proceeds from their fundraiser are given right back to the community and the hospital.
Mitchell said they’re thankful for the support of community organizations such as the Lebanon Dairy Queen, as they couldn’t continue to offer these programs without continued support.
For more information about volunteer services or volunteering at Witham, contact Mitchell by calling 765-485-8175 or emailing to amitchell@witham.org.
