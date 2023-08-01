Lebanon High School students drew inspiration from Pinterest, musicians, Disney movies, religion, and pop culture when designing their parking spots for this year.
LHS juniors and seniors may individualize their numbered parking spots for the year with paint. The designs are scraped off each year to make way for a new design.
The students pay $30 to rent the space, and Elliott Carr supposes the fee goes to the cleanup in spring. Students supply their own paint and tools, he said.
Carr went with bouncy smiley faces for his parking spot. Although they are all round and yellow with black features, each has its own characteristics, Elliott said. The message is that “Everyone can be their own person,” he said. “Everyone smiles differently, but it still means the same thing.”
Aaliya Wilson found a floral design on Pinterest but added her own hot color palette to complement her red Ford F150 pickup truck. Her younger sister, Ariana Wilson, helped her paint the unique parking spot Monday morning before the sun rose too high above the black pavement.
Celia Swartz and Joseph Reinhardt were also among the early risers Monday morning. Both attended a Taylor Swift concert in June and turned to her songs and album covers for inspiration. Letters on Swartz’ painting read, “Getaway Car,” the name of a Swift song. And Reinhardt incorporated a disco ball in homage to the artist’s song, “Mirrorball.”
Sofia Andrews said she wanted something meaningful for her spot.
“I’ve been getting super into my faith lately and wanted to do my favorite Bible verse,” she said. “But I couldn’t pick one, and I couldn’t figure out how to do the small lettering.” She hopes her space will encourage others.
Gaby Malerich, painting flowers, said outdoor latex paint is recommended for those who want their paintings to make it through the winter. But Andrews doesn’t recommend the expense of a topcoat, because the paintings won’t last beyond the school year anyway.
Classes begin Thursday, and students will find an entire parking lot full of Moanas, rainbows, flowers, and inspiration left by their peers.
