On hand for a check presentation ceremony from the Lebanon Kiwanis Club to the Shalom House are (front, from left) Erin Brewster, Kim Newnam, Densie Schoeff, Baili Hart, Tamie Morog, Lisa Williams, (back, from left) Mike Kincaid, Sam Mitchell, Elmer Gilbert, Rob Kern, Jeff Wagner and Todd Byrd.

The Lebanon Kiwanis Club recently assembled sack lunches for 425 Boone County children and donated $1,000 to the Shalom House in support of the Kids Sack Lunch Program. 

For too many kids in Boone County the only meals they eat during the day are those provided at their schools. When school is not in session, the Shalom House provides sacks which contain enough fresh, healthy food for a full week’s worth of lunches for families with children.

The Lebanon Kiwanis Club is a service club whose mission is to change the world one child and one community at a time and is proud to support the Shalom House and other local organizations.

To learn more about or to inquire about becoming a Kiwanis member, visit the website at www.lebanonkiwanisclub.org.

