The Lebanon Kiwanis Club will hold its annual free Kids’ Fishing Derby on Saturday at the Hot Pond Park in Lebanon.
The Kids’ Fishing Derby is one of the hallmarks of the Lebanon Kiwanis Club’s efforts to support local children, and the event reflects more than 30 years of community service in promoting a fun family activity that has made for many a very memorable experience.
The fishing derby is open to youth ages 5-17. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a Safe Casting Demo at 8:20 a.m. and first casts set for 8:30 a.m. Each child will receive a bucket filled with fishing supplies and swag from area businesses. Prizes will be awarded at 10:30 a.m. by age group.
This year’s lunch sponsor, Klooz Brewz, will provide free tacos and nachos and children will receive a free shaved ice treat from the Kona Ice Truck. Adults can visit The Refuge Coffee Truck to purchase a morning beverage. All participants should bring their own fishing pole and bait and be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on this free event, visit the website at https://www.lebanonkiwanisclub.org/Page/53041 or the Lebanon Indiana Kiwanis Club Facebook page.
