The Lebanon Public Library celebrated the beginning of its summer reading program Monday with a kick-off party. The party was held outside of the library on East Washington Street with vendors and activity tables lining the sidewalks.
Children played in an inflatable bounce house obstacle course, and could spin a wheel for prizes and get airbrush tattoos. Families could also pet several farm animals including sheep, goats and chickens at a small petting zoo.
Lebanon Public Library’s summer reading program “All Together Now” runs from June 5 to July 22. For more information on the program and other events at the library, visit the website at leblib.org.
