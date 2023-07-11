She was a regional finalist for the 2007 Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom competition and has been performing at local venues, bars and stages across Boone County and the entire tri-state area ever since.
This evening, Donna “Amanda June” Roys will take the stage at Helium Comedy Club’s preliminary competition for Indianapolis’ Funniest Person.
Born in Sheridan and now living in Lebanon, Roys knows many in the community and loves making them laugh.
“I have been a hairdresser for 25 years,” Roys said. “At the first salon I ever worked at, I noticed people were sticking around longer than their hair appointment. We kind of started having a crowd at the salon. I think everyone was waiting to see what Donna was going to say.”
It was in the hair salon that Roys noticed how joking and making others laugh simply came naturally to her.
“I’ve been through some extreme tragedies in my life and I’ve done a lot of therapy,” Roys said. “If it wasn’t for laughter, I wouldn’t have made it. It’s a survival technique.”
Her stage name, Amanda June, is a tribute to her birth parents that she recently located after 47 years.
Roys has been diagnosed with Chronic Post Traumatic Stress syndrome (CPTSD) and said she’s found joy and strength in comedy.
“The say ‘God doesn’t waste your pain,’” Roys said. “I was a high school dropout, came from a dysfunctional family and later put myself through beauty school and earned a psychology degree. I don’t want to be a statistic and I think I can share the message that if she’s been through this, I can get through what I’m going through.”
The opportunity at Helium is a big one for Roys.
Battling with 150 comedians through the 6-minute per person preliminary round could eventually lead to a 15-minute spot against 30 comedians in the finals. By September, the funniest comedian will be named and will win a $3,000 cash prize and a live album recording, available on iTunes and Spotify.
Roys’ preliminary round is at 7 p.m. July 11 and audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite comedian of the evening.
“Laughter adds minutes to your life; it brings people together and can shine light through the darkness,” Roys said.
Helium Comedy Club is at 10 W. Georgia St., Indianapolis. Visit the website at https://www.indianapolis.heliumcomedy.com/events to purchase tickets or to follow results.
