Lebanon resident Taylor Moss is starring as Valarie Clark in "A Chorus Line" with Footlite Musicals.
Footlite Musicals is a 501C3 nonprofit organization that was founded in 1955. The premise of "A Chorus Line" is that several dancers are auditioning for a major Broadway musical and throughout the show, members get cut from the audition process after they have shared their story of why they love to dance. The show features about 17 dancers that are competing to be cast in an eight-member chorus line.
This show is meant to encapsulate the passion that performers have for their craft. In one pivotal part of the show, the dancers are asked what they would do if they could not dance. That moment was really introspective for Moss as she grapples with what she would do if she could not explore her passion.
“This is a show for everyone to see, it hits home for a lot of us," she said. "It deals with struggles growing up as homosexual, pretty privilege, relationships, favoritism, self-doubt, confidence, passion, and togetherness. What I really like about this show is that there are so many characters that you cannot run away from yourself. It’s just not possible. You are cast as who you are supposed to be. I had to really sit down and think about that.”
Moss is enjoying being a part of a cast of talented people that have come from a variety of different backgrounds as they have worked to be professionals in the acting business and she said she is grateful for them sharing their talents with her.
You can find ticket information for "A Chorus Line" online at footlite.org.
