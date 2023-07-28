School starts next week, and Seashore Water Park in Lebanon will scale back its hours.
Families flooded the pools and lawn at Memorial Park in Lebanon this week to beat temperatures above 90 degrees. The concession stand line stretched in proportion to the heat, as swimmers scrambled to hydrate with pink and blue icy drinks.
Moms juggled beach bags, toddlers, and concession stand nachos on their way to find a clear patch of grass to settle onto. Others were lucky enough to grab chaise lounges where they napped or read a book under a large umbrella.
But all that ends next week. Lebanon Community Schools resume classes on Thursday, and that means Lebanon children won’t have long hours to test their courage in the wave pool.
Wednesday marks the pool’s last full weekday for the season, although weekend hours will be available through August.
Western Boone Community Schools begin classes Aug. 9, and Zionsville Community Schools’ classes start Aug. 14.
The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays in Memorial Park, 130 E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon.
For ticket prices or more information, call 765-482-8860 or visit the website at https://www.seashorewaterpark.org/165/Seashore-Waterpark.
Splash pad open
The splash pad at Abner Longley Park, 1601 Longley Drive, Lebanon, has no specific closing date, Taylor Orr of the Lebanon Parks and Recreation Department said.
The goal is to keep it open at least until Labor Day, but it will remain open, “as long as warm weather holds,” Orr said.
