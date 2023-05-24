Six Lebanon High School seniors were recognized during a Trades Signing Celebration held at Lebanon High School. The event was coordinated by Lebanon High School in partnership with the Boone County Economic Development Corporation (Boone EDC) and the Boone County Chamber of Commerce.
"As educators, it is our duty to guide students toward successful and fulfilling futures. The Trades Signing Celebration provides a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the career choices of our students,” Kristen Scott, career engagement coordinator for the Lebanon Community School Corporation, said. “It's incredibly inspiring to see these students take a proactive approach to their futures and pursue opportunities that align with their passions and strengths.”
Each student was recognized and signed a Workforce Ready certificate. To participate in the signing event the student must be entering the workforce, enrolled in a certification, training or apprenticeship program, attending a vocational or trade school, or enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces upon graduation.
“It is an honor to be a partner in this event," said Sarah Ford, manager of Talent Development at the Boone EDC. "Students who enter a trade or public service career equip our community for future success.”
Participating students included Landon Bailey, U.S. Army; Jake Gordon, Lincoln College of Technology; Asher Klooz, Army National Guard; Flor Reyes, U.S. Air Force; Nicholas Stewart, Boone County Sheriff’s Office; and Michael Strode, Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
