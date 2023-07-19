Emma Hornbecker and Craig Reynolds, both seniors at Lebanon High School, have been selected to participate in The Songbook Academy for 2023.
They participate in three performances including a master class, an artist showcase, and a performance highlighting what the students have learned.
The Songbook Academy is a national summer music intensive in Carmel at the Palladium that provides high school students pre-professional training in singing. Forty students nationwide are chosen to participate in the program and are given the opportunity to work with professionals in the music industry, educators from top music and theater programs, award-winning singers and performers, and other talented peers.
For more information on the The Songbook Academy, visit the website at thesongbook.org/songbookacademy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.