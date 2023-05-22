Lebanon High School’s senior class this week took their last walk as students around their elementary schools.
This years-long tradition holds a special place in the hearts of the students, parents, and teachers as the seniors get to re-visit their old schools and their old teachers.
Elementary schools that were visited on Tuesday included Central, Harney, Hattie B. Stokes and Perry Worth. While some of their teachers who taught when the seniors attended elementary school were still there, many others came back to see their former students one last time before graduation.
“Walking through those halls really gave me a huge wave of nostalgia,” senior Tatum Banks said after her visit to Hattie B. Stokes Elementary. “Everything just felt so surreal. I got to see my favorite teachers, Mrs. Williams and Ms. Wheeler. I almost started crying when I saw them. It was funny how all the kids looked at us in awe because I remember being like that when I was in their shoes. I was glad I got to do the last walk because it brought back so many memories.”
Senior Jacob Fry added, “Central Elementary may have been the smallest school out of the bunch, but it had the people with the biggest hearts.”
In addition to visiting their former schools and reuniting with elementary school teachers, the seniors toured their old classrooms and gave high-fives with the current bunch of elementary school students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.