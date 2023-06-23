The Lebanon High School Student Council recently hosted a community event at Memorial Park to raise money for their organization.
The day included a cornhole tournament, face painting, cotton candy, drinks, popsicles, music and more.
Chick-fil-a, Bus Stop Bistro and Teen Challenge's Refuge Coffee food trucks were on hand and donated a portion of their profits to the student council.
Addi Hand, 2023-24 student council president, was an integral part of putting the event together.
Lebanon Student Council is a student-led organization at the high school that plans events and maintains school spirit. The council hosts the Homecoming parade and court, Frost Fest and court, prom, the Sadie Hawkins’ Dance, and many other events.
To donate to the student council, contact club sponsors Emily Wolfgang or Kendra Whipkey by emailing to wolfgange@leb.k12.in.us or whipkeyk@leb.k12.in.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.