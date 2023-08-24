The Zionsville Lions Club is preparing for its largest event of the year - the annual Fall Festival on Sept. 8-10.
Known for family friendly events, ZLC aims to provide something for the entire family at the popular festival, including a community parade with up to 80 floats and participating groups, and a carnival at Lions Park.
“Our goal of the Fall Festival is to cater toward all age groups,” said Tim Reinhart, Lions Chair for the event. “I think we do a good job of that. Nearly everyone in Zionsville is tied to the festival in some way, whether they participate in the parade or have made it a family tradition to attend.”
The theme this year is ‘That '70s Party,’ paring perfectly with the 70th anniversary of the Fall Festival.
“It hasn’t been 70 consecutive years because there’s been a year here and there that we weren’t able to have it, but it’s been 70 years collectively,” Reinhart said. “We come up with a different theme each year, mainly for the parade participants, to give everyone a cohesive look between floats and costumes, etc. We’ll have some decorations out at Lions Park too.”
From 5 to 8 p.m. that Friday, the Lions will host VIP night for families who have loved ones with special needs.
The VIP event provides a stress-free environment, inviting the entire family to enjoy a fun-filled evening at the carnival.
“This will be our 16th year for the VIP carnival," Reinhart said. "There’s a registration online for the event and we generally have around 1,500 RSVP. We serve Chick-fil-A, give out Carnival Cash and it’s typically the first event for the Best Buddies program with Zionsville [School Corporation], so those groups come out to have fun too.”
The parade at 10 a.m. that Saturday will serve as the official kick-off to the Fall Festival.
This year, David and Janice Agarwal will be recognized as Grand Marshals of the parade. The couple founded Watch Us Farm, a non-profit supporting adults with special needs.
Watch Us Farm employs the adults to grow hydroponic lettuce and herbs which are then sold to Zionsville restaurants and at the Zionsville Farmers' Market. They are also responsible for growing the pumpkins for the ZLC Pumpkins and Hayrides event.
As the parade concludes, plenty of activities will keep the family entertained at Lions Park.
The Zionsville Police Department and Zionsville Fire Department will host a Public Safety Zone with touch-a-truck opportunities, K-9 demonstrations and auto extrication demonstrations throughout the day.
Students from Zionsville Community School Corporation will offer several orchestra and choir performances and at 5 p.m. the adults-only Lions Lounge opens with featured entertainment, The Impalas, from 7 to 11 p.m.
“The Lions Lounge has been a highlight for the adults. It allows them to hear some live music and socialize while the kids are at the carnival,” Reinhart said.
On that Sunday, the annual car show will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in the afternoon, Silly Safari will present an animal-themed show for the younger crowd.
Visitors can expect the traditional carnival food to be available, including elephant ears, Greek’s Pizza, Kona’s Shaved Ice and more.
“We’ll also recognize Troop 358’s 100th anniversary from noon to 3 pm. They’ll have an interactive display with tug-of-war, knot tying and a Pinewood Derby track,” Reinhart said. “They’ve been very active participants in our events over the years. They are in the parade every year and help us clean up the park after the festival. It’s been a great relationship and 100 years is a big achievement."
Entrance into Fall Festival is free, though there is a fee for parking, carnival rides and food/drinks.
Zionsville Lions Club Park is at 11053 Sycamore St., Zionsville. For a complete schedule of events throughout the weekend, visit the website at https://www.zionsvillelions.com/events/fall-festival-1.
