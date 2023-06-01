Rock the Bells and Live Nation Urban announced The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live with headliner LL Cool J. The tour will be making a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Aug. 20.
The tour will feature collaborative live performances with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Common, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Jadakiss.
“I’m excited to be on my first arena tour in 30 years," LL Cool J said. "It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some nonstop beats and rhymes. See you this summer.”
Tickets are available for purchase online at rockthebells.com/f.o.r.c.e.live.
