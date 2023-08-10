Lebanon’s newest mural could depict a glamourous woman in an Art Deco setting.
The flapperesque woman in a beaded and fringed sheath dress is the brainchild of business owner Stacy Dempster and artist Anita Gordon. And it will grace the side of Dempster's Merle Norman Boutique and Spa, which carries gifts and cosmetics for women.
The subject wearing gloves and T-strap pumps is surrounded by a sparkling geometric frame, and the whole composition is done in black and white with limited pops of red for emphasis, The Heart of Lebanon Director Missy Krulik told the Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission this month.
Gordon painted a large mural on a Thorntown apartment building and also Lebanon's most recent mural, a Vincent van Gogh-inspired small town. It can be viewed on the CSX Railroad underpass on Camp Street near Harney Elementary School.
Dempster’s mural would occupy the southern side of her building at 116 N. Lebanon St. above a stairway she installed in the alley after buying the building to house her Merle Norman studio in 2020. She had previously operated the store for 17 years on the east side of the downtown Lebanon square. The new stairway accesses a second-floor apartment.
Cowan’s Drugs operates a drive-thru window from the alley and used to own Dempster’s building. At that time, there was a Cowan’s mural where the flapper will go.
The preservation commission found that the mural design and subject are classic and will complement the historic downtown and unanimously approved a certificate of appropriateness.
Gordon paints live at locales around the county and is available for event venues and commission work. For more information, email her at paintingsbyanita@hotmail.com.
BZA approves church request
In other recent city news, the Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals, gave the Church of Christ permission to build an accessory building larger than is commonly allowed in its business and commercial use zone.
Accessory structures are allowed to be up to 15% of the size of the main structure. That means the church at 1204 Indianapolis Ave. could construct a building up to 653 square feet, Assistant City Planner Matt Reynolds told the board.
But the church wants a 1,392-square-foot building to house classrooms and a storage area. The building will be covered in brick and connect to the main church by a walkway.
The city planning office recommended a zoning exception for the church because its 6-acre lot is larger than anticipated by city ordinances. And neighboring residential and commercial properties have larger-than-allowed accessory structures that have caused no problems.
The board unanimously approved the exception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.