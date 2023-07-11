Lori Rader-Day was born in Thorntown, grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Western Boone High School.
The author dabbled in writing throughout her childhood and young adulthood. An avid reader, Rader-Day distinctly remembers the thought that crossed her mind in the second grade.
“I was a big fan of the ‘Ramona Quimby’ books and I remember noticing the author’s name, Beverly Cleary, and thinking, maybe I could be a person like that,” Rader-Day said.
Over the years, she watched as high school friend Christopher Coake published his first book and though she had bachelor's degree in journalism from Ball State University, in some ways, she was envious of his success.
“I was so excited for him, but I realized he had centered his life around writing in a way I hadn’t,” Rader-Day said. “I had a writing job, but not writing what I loved to write and I decided I needed to figure this out.”
Rader-Day went on to earn a Master’s of Fine Arts in creative writing from Roosevelt University in Chicago. She later attended the Midwest Writers Workshop (MWW) and calls the experience “amazing.”
“I went to a fellowship program; a weekend in northern Indiana where they had selected nine people to come to sessions on fiction, nonfiction and mystery fiction,” Rader-Day said. “I was placed in the mystery fiction group and it was disappointing to me at first. I should have been in the fiction group.”
Rader-Day said when she timidly raised her hand and questioned her placement, she could almost sense the internal eye rolling from Indiana author and teacher for the session, Terence Faherty.
“He said, ‘I read the 15 pages you submitted and there’s a crime in your first 15 pages. Are you going to solve that crime?’” Rader-Day said. “It’s how I figured out I was a mystery writer. I found my place with the help of MWW.”
Those 15 pages ended up being a part of the third published novel by Rader-Day.
She’s the author of The Black Hour, Little Pretty Things, The Day I Died, Under a Dark Sky, The Lucky One and Death at Greenway.
Her seventh novel, The Death of Us, will be on bookshelves in October.
She’s also giving back what was given to her.
“I’m connected to the mystery community. People helped me and now I can help other people,” Rader-Day said. “I did 11 years of board leadership with Mystery Writers of America and Sisters in Crime. I’m watching so many of them get their book deals. I’m also teaching two classes at MWW and participating in a conversation with another author, Jess Lourey, called “Kicking Down the Door.” It’ll be great for beginning writers.”
MWW will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, helping authors like Rader-Day and others learn more about the industry.
“We reach all writers. It might be personal writing, family history, memoirs, or something to be published,” said Jama Bigger, MWW director. “We’re not just trying to build the craft for the next great American novelist, but anyone who has a personal interest in becoming a better writer.”
The three-day conference from July 20-22 offers sessions taught by authors, publishers and other experts in the industry and ranging from mystery, children’s, Christian, romance and many other genres. Visitors can sign up for manuscript evaluations, office hours with faculty and other activities.
MWW will also continue its virtual option, originated during the pandemic. Visitors may purchase tickets for the in-person conference or the virtual conference which includes private YouTube channel access for three months after the conference to review missed content.
The MWW will be at the Ball State Alumni Center in Muncie. For more information, visit the website at https://www.midwestwriters.org/mww-2023.
For more information about Lori Rader-Day, visit the website at https://loriraderday.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.