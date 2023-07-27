Bidders spent $134K at the 2023 Boone County 4-H Livestock Auction last week. That’s a little less than last year’s $147K.
Money raised goes to the 4-Hers. Many use it for college or to reinvest in livestock.
Animals to be auctioned are appraised at market value, and the 4-Her is paid that amount plus a premium paid by community bidders.
Pigs owned by siblings Derek and Micah Timmons, for example, were appraised a market values of $99 and $132.75, respectively. Bidders took the price for each to $850.
The highest price brought by a beef was $1,500 for Alyvia Wilhoite’s 1,310-pounder that appraised for $1,899. In the case of beef, the appraisals were higher than the bids.
One hundred and thirty area businesses, families, and organizations joined forces throughout the night to run up bids for 10-year members and others they thought deserved special recognition. Pooling bids also allows buyers with small budgets to participate when they may not be able to afford a large, or champion, animal on their own.
Swine made up the bulk of the sale at 74 head. Goats were next with 23, and sheep with 21. Cattle had the fewest animals sold at six, with poultry close behind at seven lots. There were 10 lots of rabbits sold. Poultry and rabbits are often sold in lots of more than one animal. Thirteen meat goats were sold.
Some 4-Hers don’t sell their animals. They may enter them in the Indiana State Fair or keep them for breeding stock. But breeders need more females than males in their herds, and the bulk of the animals auctioned are castrated males that serve no purpose on a farm but for food.
4-Hers enter the ring and show their animal to its best advantage for a final time while spotters like Alan Wilhoite recognize bidders and the auctioneer closes the sale.
Then the 4-Her leads the animal to an awaiting trailer that will take it to market. It’s an emotional walk for some 4-Hers, whose families join them along the way and lend a shoulder to cry on.
But plenty of emotional stories also played out in the auction arena.
“I’m wearing my grandpa’s big boots because he passed away last night,” one girl announced as she entered with a pig for sale.
Ella Smith sold a pig after her family’s barn burned down this year. Four of their five show pigs perished, and friends housed the survivor. Other friends also lent her family pigs to show. “The community helped us so much,” she said.
Ella Gott left the arena with a dairy goat, as a friend asked, “No tears yet?”
“Don’t look at me,” Gott shot back, appearing to be on the verge of crying.
“What? You don’t even like him that much,” the friend said, laughing.
Bidders spent a total $134,000 at the 2023 auction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.