Jerry Alexander was recently named to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level for 2022.
The honor is awarded to the top 3 percent of the network’s sales professionals which is based on gross commission income on closed units.
Alexander received the award at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention in Las Vegas. He has also received the President’s Circle Award and Leading Edge Society award several times in the past. He has worked as a real estate broker/owner since 1989.
