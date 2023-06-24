Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Panama Canal celebrated Flag Day on June 14.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the only fraternal organization to require a formal observance of Flag Day.
In July of 1908, the Elks’ Grand Lodge provided for the annual nationwide observance of Flag Day on the 14th of June each year, making it mandatory for each subordinate Lodge in the Order. June 14 was officially established as Flag Day by a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916.
Flag Day was not a national observance until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself an Elks member, was inspired through his Lodge in Independence, Missouri, to sign an act of Congress that dedicated June 14 to the symbol of our country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.