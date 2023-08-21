Local firefighters flew to Maui, Hawaii, Friday morning to help with search and rescue operations.
Zionsville Firefighter Mark Hart and a Lebanon firefighter are among 70 Indiana Task Force 1 members who were deployed for about two weeks.
They will assist local operations after wildfires that began Aug. 8 and killed at least 111 people. Hawaiian officials expect the death toll to climb as teams comb the ruins.
Indiana Task Force 1 is one of 28 United States urban search and rescue teams sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, GHS, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA. Several teams from throughout the nation have been deployed to Maui in recent days.
Hart, of Zionsville, is an assignment instructor and teaches new recruits firefighting and rescue skills. That makes him a good fit for his task force job as a rescue squad leader who will direct teams on assignments, ZFD Chief James VanGorder said Friday.
Hart is married and has two school-aged children. ZFD treats a task force deployment as it does a military deployment, and Hart’s firefighter family stand ready to care for his family in his absence.
“He’ll be gone two weeks, or maybe longer,” VanGorder said. “We’ve reached out to his wife and will support him and his family and any needs they have while he’s gone.”
Lebanon Fire Chief Chuck Batts said Lebanon firefighters will also care for their absent co-workers’ family while he’s serving the nation. The Lebanon firefighter asked not to be named in print until his return.
He will continue to be on LFD’s payroll during his deployment, and FEMA will reimburse LFD for the cost, Batts said.
Terry Rake, owner of Titus Bakery in Lebanon, sent 300 donuts from her Westfield store to feed the team Friday morning.
