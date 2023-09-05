Indiana Task Force 1 has returned from its recent mission in Maui, Hawaii.
Lebanon Fire Department Lt. Jason Adams, Zionsville Firefighter Mark Hart, Whitestown Fire Chief Josh Westrich and Firefighter Billy Legere were part of the team.
Indiana Task Force 1 is one of 28 United States urban search and rescue teams sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, GHS, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA. Several teams from throughout the nation were deployed to Maui to search for people who were missing after deadly wildfires that began Aug. 8.
FEMA reported nearly 1,000 federal first responders were working in Hawaii by Aug. 19. The team returned to Indiana Aug. 28.
The confirmed death toll stood at 115 this week, with 58 victims identified, and the Lahaina fire was listed as contained this week.
Lebanon Fire Chief Chuck Batts told the Lebanon City Council the group had a long, hot tour in Hawaii and was thankful to be home.
Task Force 1, formed in 1992, is an elite team that can deploy anywhere in the United States and has deployed to Oklahoma City in 1995, The World Trade Center in 2001, and more recently to Florida and Kentucky after buildings collapsed.
Task Force 1 also deployed to Lafayette, Evansville, Henryville and Indianapolis after tornadoes.
